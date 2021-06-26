UN denounces Israeli plan to build new settlements as illegal, calls for immediate halt

The United Nations has accused Israel of ‘flagrantly’ violating international law by expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem al-Quds. The UN reiterated that settlement any activity is illegal under international law and demanded the regime’s new cabinet to halt any expansion immediately.

Addressing a UN Security Council briefing, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Mideast Special Envoy, Tor Wennesland, presented a 12 page report on the implementation of a 2016 Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity”.

Wennesland says that he was “deeply troubled” by Israel’s approval of 540 settler units at the Har Homa settlement in occupied east Jerusalem al-Quds as well as the establishment of settlement outposts.

He added “I again underscore, in no uncertain terms, that Israeli settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law…they are a major obstacle to a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.” Both Guterres and Wennesland also called on Israeli authorities to end the demolition of Palestinian homes and other property as well as the displacement of Palestinians. During the final weeks of then U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016, the UN Security Council passed a resolution, which the U.S. abstained on.

Guterres and Wennesland made clear that more than four years after the resolution’s adoption, Israel has ignored the resolution. However, Despite acknowledgement of Israel’s violations of international law, the UN has stopped short of imposing sanctions or any other punitive measures on Tel Aviv.