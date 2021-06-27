Iranian handicrafts: Monjugh Duzi

TEHRAN - Monjugh Duzi is a kind of Iranian embroideries, which its know-how has been passed down from generation to generation from ancient times.

Mojughs are small beads that look like glass and are sewed to clothing and other textiles.

There are some historical documents and evidence that prove this art was quite popular during the Achaemenid and Sassanid eras. Back then tents, carpets, and garments were ornated by Monjughs, however, it was a custom specific to aristocrats.

According to specialists, Monjugh flourished once again in the late 20th century, during the Qajar era. Some of the valuable and elaborate Monjugh Duzi pieces of this era are kept in the Decorative Arts Museum of Iran and can be visited.

Gradually the material for making Monjugh changed from gemstones to glass and they turned into a craft practiced and used by ordinary people.

According to Visit Iran, Monjugh Duzi is the art of sewing Mojugh beads to fabrics. The first step is to pass the beads through yarn by using a needle and then, sew them to the fabric based on the pattern. There are a lot of patterns and motifs that can be applied in Monjugh Duzi such as “Gol o Morgh” (flower and bird), “Gol o Buteh” (flower and bush), kinds of paisley, birds, animals, hunting grounds, geometric, trees, cypresses, arabesque, “Toranji” and “Sar Toranji”, “Sar Lachaki”, “Shamsehee”, “Bazubandi”, “Band Rumi”, “Shah Abbasi”, knots, patterns from Kelims, holy names, etc.

Monjughs are most commonly sewed to thick silk, satin, and other shiny fabrics in different colors, and in styles such as “Khati” or linear, “Tupor” where the motif is filled by Monjugh, “Bast Duzi”, “Cobareh Duzi” and “Barjesteh Duzi” or embossed. Sometimes it is used along with other embroideries like “Gheytan Duzi” that is done by thick yarn, or with silk yarn, sequins, pearls, and filigree.

This delicate handicraft can be applied to ornate clothing, head wears, money bags, decorative tableaus, pencil holders, cases of stamps or brushes, bags, covers of boxes or utensils, belts, necklaces, anklets, coasters, and many more objects.

Monjugh Duzi has been practiced in the cities of Urmia and Tabriz for the longest time and is very popular today. Additionally, there are other artists and fans of Monjugh in cities such as Tehran, Isfahan, and south of Iran.

AFM