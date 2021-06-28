No decision yet on extending monitoring agreement with IAEA: Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that still no decision has been taken to extend or not to extend a monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Still no decision has been taken about agreement or no agreement, or how to continue or not to continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a regular news briefing.

In February the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the IAEA agreed for a three-month monitoring deal to give time to the negotiators to possibly revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. However, after the three-month period the negotiators failed to reach an agreement on revitalizing the JCPOA. To give more time to the negotiators, the monitoring deal was extended for another month. The deadline came to an end on June 24.

The February agreement was made during a visit by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Tehran. According to a joint statement issued by the IAEA and the AEOI at the time, the two sides “agreed: 1. That Iran continues to implement fully and without limitation its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA as before. 2. To a temporary bilateral technical understanding, compatible with the Law, whereby the IAEA will continue with its necessary verification and monitoring activities for up to 3 months (as per technical annex). 3. To keep the technical understanding under regular review to ensure it continues to achieve its purposes.”

The monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities is now taking place based on the comprehensive safeguards agreement (CSA).

The decision to reduce the IAEA monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities followed a ratification by the Iranian parliament late last year in retaliation to the abrogation of the JCPOA by the United States and imposition of illegal sanctions.

According to the parliamentary ratification if the nuclear deal is restored and sanctions are lifted in a verifiable way Iran will return to the original terms of the multilateral agreement.

Negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA resumed nuclear deal talks in April. The U.S. is also participating in the talks indirectly. The sides have so far held six rounds of talks and made considerable progresses. However, the remaining issues left unsolved is dependent on political decisions in the capitals.

Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, said on Sunday that there have been enough negotiations over some key issues and it is time for the negotiation parties to make decisions.