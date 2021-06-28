Iranian cultural festival opens in Tokyo 

TEHRAN – Iran is organizing a cultural festival in Tokyo, which opened at the Japan International Cooperation Agency on Monday.

The month-long festival includes the exhibition “Beautiful Iran” showcasing photos of cultural and tourist attractions, Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), which is the organizer of the festival, announced.

Top documentaries on Iran have been selected to be screened during the festival. The organizers also plan to screen videos of performances by a large number of top Iranian music ensembles.

Several exhibitions of Iranian handicrafts and cuisine will also be organized during the festival.

Earlier in February and March, the Embassy of Japan in Tehran organized the Japan Cultural Month online from February 28.

In a platform designed by the embassy, Japanese artists taught origami and a number of chefs from the country and Iranian martial arts experts organized workshops.

Several documentaries produced at NHK, Japan Broadcasting Corporation, were screened.

The organizers also held a mini-short film competition on the theme of “What things make me as a Japanese in Tehran feel at home?”

In order to promote mutual understanding between Iranian and Japanese people, the two countries organize mutual cultural events every year.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo in Minato City on August 2020 hosted the 3rd Iranian Film Festival, which opened by screening “Villa Dwellers”, Monir Qeidi’s debut feature film on the Iran-Iraq 1980-1988 war.

The festival was organized by the Iranian Culture Center and Farabi Cinema Foundation in collaboration with the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan and UNIJAPAN, a non-profit organization that organizes the Tokyo International Film Festival and promotes Japanese films abroad.

In January 2018 and December 2017, the Iranian cities of Tehran and Kashan played host to the Japanese Cultural Month, which opened with a duet by Ichitaro, the renowned Japanese taiko-drummer, and shinobue virtuoso Koji Kishida at Tehran’s Arasbaran Cultural Center.

Photo: A poster for the Iran Cultural Month opened at the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo on June 27, 2021.

