Historical properties in central Iran made national heritage

TEHRAN –A total of 13 historical sites and aging structures across the central province of Markazi have recently been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscriptions on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

Remnants of Hajiabad Caravanserai, Haj Mohaseb Public Bathhouse, Samsamieh School, Aqabaha Mansion, and Arak Railway Station were among the properties added to the prestigious list.

Markazi province is considered the industrial capital of the country. It is rich in natural, historical, cultural, and religious attractions.

Hand-woven carpets and kilims, made in its cities including Farahan, Sarugh, Lilivan, Senejan, and Vafs are known internationally.

ABU/MG

