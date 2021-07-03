Iranian karate athlete Asgari misses Olympics for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athlete Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh missed competing in the 2020 Olympic Games after being handed a one-year ban for using prohibited substance.

He was supposed to represent Iran in the Male Kumite -75 kg.

American karateka Tom Scott has been awarded a qualification spot by World Karate Federation as Asgari’s replacement.

The Olympic karate competition will begin on Aug. 5 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo and is scheduled to run through Aug. 7.