Israeli regime forces attack Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost

Israeli regime forces have attacked Palestinians protesting against a settlement outpost near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, around 300 Palestinians have been injured after Israeli forces used live rounds and rubber-coated bullets, and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent says at least four protesters have sustained injuries to the head. Palestinian reports say an ambulance trying to attend to the wounded had also been hit amid fierce clashes. The violence broke out after Palestinians gathered in the town of Beita, demanding the removal of the Eviatar settlement outpost.

Over the past several weeks, Israeli forces have killed several Palestinians and injured many others during anti-settlement protests over the past week with the latest focal point of Israeli forces and settler attacks being the Eviater settlement.

Israeli authorities have decided to remove the Eviatar settlement outposts occupied by Israeli squatters. Israel is reportedly mulling, turning the settler outpost into a military base. The residents of Beita have vowing to continue their demonstrations. Under international law, all Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank is illegal. Yet, a lack of punitive measures had given Tel Aviv the green light to continue expanding the settlements.