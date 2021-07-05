TEDPIX rises 10,800 points on Monday
July 5, 2021 - 16:18
TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 10,893 points to 1.254 million on Monday.
Over 6.714 billion securities worth 49.875 trillion rials (about $1.187 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.
The first market’s index gained 10,361 points, and the second market’s index rose 13,907 points.
TEDPIX rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.
The index closed at 1.256 million points on Wednesday, June 30 (the last working day of the week).
MA/MA
Leave a Comment