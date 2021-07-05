TEDPIX rises 10,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 10,893 points to 1.254 million on Monday.

Over 6.714 billion securities worth 49.875 trillion rials (about $1.187 billion) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index gained 10,361 points, and the second market’s index rose 13,907 points.