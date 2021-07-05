Tourism sector to create more than 800 jobs in Ardebil 

TEHRAN – The tourism sector is estimated to generate more than 800 jobs in Iran’s Ardebil province.

“Some 835 jobs are expected to be created in Ardebil by several investments in tourism-related projects, which are estimated to get off the ground by the end of the current Iranian year 1400 (ends in March 2022),” a local tourism official said on Monday.

Some 100 billion rials ($2.3 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) of bank facilities are to be allocated only in one case for an investment plan, Negar Sarioletlaq added.

Also, two tourism-related projects have been inaugurated so far this year, generating six jobs, she noted.

Back in January, the provincial tourism chief, Nader Fallahi, announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across Ardebil province. The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently, the official added.

Last April, tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country. In December 2019, Fallahi announced that seventeen tourism projects, worth 1,500 billion rials (some $35 million) would be inaugurated in the province in near future. Ha said that the objective to launch tourism projects in the province is to provide tourists from all over the world and domestic tourists as well with the opportunity to use these facilities and select Ardebil as their prime destination.

Back in November Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan said that investment in the tourism sector and boosting tourism infrastructure has not stopped despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardebil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AFM