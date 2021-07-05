France, China, Germany call on JCPOA parties to “seize opportunity”

TEHRAN — After a three-way video call on Monday, leaders of France, China, and Germany called on all parties involved in the Iran nuclear talks to seize a window of opportunity for an agreement.

A French presidency source broke the story to the Reuters on Monday.

The source said that French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping had spoken for more than an hour.

On a similar note, Al Jazeera quoted an EU high-rank official saying nuclear file faces complications, but in the end, an agreement is possible.

