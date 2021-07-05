Spain too strong for Iran basketball team

TEHRAN – Spain basketball team defeated Iran 96-53 in their second friendly match at WiZink Center in Madrid Monday night.

Sergio Scariolo’s team had defeated Iran 88-61 on Saturday in Valencia.

The matches were held as part of preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran had lost to Japan twice and defeated them one time last week in three friendly matches held in Japan.

The Persians have been drawn with the U.S., France and Czech Republic in Group A of the Olympic Games.

Iran will compete at the Olympics for the third time in their history after earning their spot as the highest-ranked Asian team at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Iranians have previously participated at 1948 and 2008 Olympic Games.