Basketball friendly: Spain beat Iran

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Spain basketball team as part of preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday.

In the match held at the La Fonteta in Valencia, the Spanish team defeated Iran 88-61.

Mehran Shahintab’s team will also play Spain on Monday in Madrid.

Alberto Abalde was leading the way for Spain with 13 points.

For Iran, Benham Yakhchali scored 12 in addition to Aaron Geramipoor’s 11 and Mohammad Jamshidi’s ten points.

Iran had lost to Japan twice and defeated them one time last week in three friendly matches held in Japan.

Iran are drawn with the U.S., France and the to-be-determined winner of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Canada in Group A of Olympic Games.