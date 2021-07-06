Minister cuts ribbon on palace museum complex in western Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on Tuesday inaugurated a palace museum complex during his visit to Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan province.

Several other provincial and local officials, travel insiders, and cultural heritage experts attended the opening ceremony of Khosro-Abad Palace Museum, which is named after a centuries-old mansion located within the historical complex, CHTN reported.

The palace complex has its roots in ancient Persia; however, it was more prosperous during the Qajar era (1789 to 1925).

Kordestan also spelled Kurdistan, is bounded by the Iranian region of Azarbaijan on the north, and it borders Iraq on the west. The name Kordestan means “Country of the Kurds,” referring to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name Kordestan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of the Safavid monarch, Shah Abbas the Great, that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

AFM