SNOWA Reddot 2021 Design Award

Four products from SNOWA were able to reach the final judging list of the Reddot 2021 award, which finally introduced its dishwasher product in the list of winners of this competition. This prestigious award is given by the Nordrhein Westfalen Design Center in Essen, Germany, and has been proud of designing innovative and quality products for more than half a century.

The winners will be honored at the Red Dot Gala Awards, and also shows publicly at Red Dot design museums, online displays on web pages, and in the design book of the year.

This is the first time that the design studio of an Iranian home appliance company has officially won such a competition. The design studio of the brand, which is part of the Snowa Tec Technology Center and Innovation Factory, shows the brand's new focus on world-class competitive development.

The Iranian home appliance manufacturer has announced that it will soon launch the new dishwasher introduced in this competition and is developing other new products.

It is expected that due to the market capacity of Iran and the Middle East region, SNOWA will pursue new strategies to develop existing markets and develop different products to international markets. In this regard, it has recently made a large investment in the construction of a technology development center and innovation plant called Snowatec in cooperation with a university.

Red Dot is a 60-year tradition in the world of design. On July 30, 1954, the Verein Industrie form was formed at the initiative of Karl Handhausen, Head of Public Relations and Advertising at Krupp (Krupp's Public Relations and Advertising Department). The Krupp family is one of the oldest businessmen and industrialists in Essen, who started their business four hundred years ago and became influential people in European industry. The association was formed with the aim of helping to create a more attractive environment, modernize German products and make them more suitable for export, which later took on an international dimension. Currently, more than 18,000 participants from designers, companies and organizations from more than 70 countries participate in it annually, and this reception has made it one of the largest design competitions in the world.

