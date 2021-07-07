Zarif says Iran stands with its ‘Afghan brethren’

TEHRAN - Writing on his Twitter page, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is happy to host talks between senior representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban, calling them Iran’s “brethren”.

“Honored to be host of cordial & substantive dialog between senior Afghan reps. As foreign forces leave Afghanistan, no impediment remains for Afghans of all political stripes to chart a peaceful & prosperous future for the next generation. Iran stands with our Afghan brethren,” Zarif tweeted.