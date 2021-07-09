TSE’s main index rises 43,000 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 43,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.282 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has launched three single window systems for facilitating the processes and procedures related to the stock market activities.

These systems are going to offer various services to the companies and people active in the market.

MA/MA