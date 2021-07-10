Jameh Mosque of Ardestan gains former glory

TEHRAN –Parts of the Jameh Mosque of Ardestan, which is named after an ancient oasis town of the same name in central Iran, underwent some rehabilitation works, Ardestan’s tourism chief has said.

The project involved repairing one of the five entrance gates to the mosque, which was damaged by termites, Mehdi Mashhadi announced on Saturday.

Experienced restorers and cultural heritage experts carried out the project, which lasted one month, the official added.

The Jameh Mosque of Ardestan is of high historical importance as it incorporates successive architectural styles of the Sassanids, Buyids, Seljuks, and Safavids.

The Congregational Mosque of Ardestan is an early Islamic building with many accretions over its long history of use. However, a majority of what visitors to the mosque see dates from the Seljuk era (ca. 1040–1196).

Located in Isfahan province, the two-story hypostyle mosque has a four-portico (iwan) courtyard surrounded by encircling arcades. The place of worship is part of larger premises that also include other mudbrick structures such as a cistern, a caravanserai, a marketplace, a bathhouse, and a madrasa.

According to ARCHNET, the earliest dated inscription on the building is from the 12th/6th c. AH, but evidence of an earlier mosque remains, suggesting that its original foundation could date to the 10th-11th/4th-5th c. AH or earlier.

The mosque stands on a site once occupied by a Sasanian structure, as evidenced by remains discovered in archaeological excavations. The early mosque was likely a hypostyle type, having a central courtyard surrounded by arcades.

Remains of some of these arcades in the current mosque show that they were covered with barrel vaults. As it stands today, the mosque occupies an irregular space centered on a rectangular courtyard with four iwans, incorporating pieces of the earlier hypostyle structure.

The iwans on the southwest (qibla) and northeast sides of the courtyard are larger, rising to a greater height and being wider as well. Behind the southwest iwan is a square chamber surmounted by a dome resting on an octagonal transition zone formed by eight engaged arches.

Between the iwans are vaulted bays of irregular size and shape on two stories. Behind the vaulted bays in the southern quadrant of the mosque, a long corridor leads from two entrances onto the vaulted bays on the southeastern side of the courtyard.

The exterior of the mosque is quite irregular while the facades of the courtyard are harmonious, with the iwans aligned and roughly the same size, not unlike the situation in the Great Mosque of Isfahan, which also evolved over centuries and went through a major renovation during the Seljuk period. Currently, the mosque has several entrances.

The interior of the dome chamber and iwan are extensively covered in plaster. The dome and zone of transition are articulated with simulated brickwork; the iwan vault is uniquely faced with a complex stucco design of interlacing arabesques. The mihrab exemplifies skilled stucco carving and may represent Mongol restoration.

The mosque was inscribed on the national heritage list in 1931.

