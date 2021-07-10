Prophet Muhammad (S) subject of Ruholamin’s latest painting “Jabal an-Nur”  

TEHRAN – Hassan Ruholamin, the Iranian painter who is most famous for illustrating stories from the history of Islam, put his spotlight on the Prophet Muhammad (S) in his latest artwork “Jabal an-Nur”.

The painting depicts the Prophet of Islam (S) climbing the rocks toward the cave of Hira, where he received his first revelation, which consisted of the first five ayats of Surah Al-Alaq from the angel Gabriel.

On pilgrimage to the Kaaba, Muslims usually visit the site located near Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The acrylic painting was done on a 100 X 150-centimeter canvas on July 6 and 7 during the World Congress of Arts for Muhammad (S), the Prophet of Mercy at Nasirolmolk Mosque, a historical site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.

The Center for Artistic Creations of Professors in Shiraz organizes the congress in collaboration with several Islamic centers.

The deadline for applications was July 9. Top works in painting, calligraphy, calligraphic painting, poster design, typography, digital art, short film, music video, play, and short story and poetry will be honored on October 24.

Ruholamin, 36, unveiled his painting “Cave of Hira” about Prophet Muhammad (S) in 2018.

He was selected as the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year 2020 by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization. He also received a nomination for the title in 2018.

The Khial Gallery of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran showcased a collection of his paintings in October 2020 in an exhibition for two weeks.

Among the works is “The Conqueror of Khaybar”, which depicts Imam Ali (AS) removing the door of the enemy’s fort in the Battle of Khaybar, which was fought in the year 628 between Muslims and the Jews living in the oasis of Khaybar, located 150 kilometers from Medina in the northwestern part of the Arabian Peninsula in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

“My Friend”, which shows Prophet Abraham (AS) when God took him as a friend, saving him from the fire of the idolaters, is another painting by the artist whose works usually call to mind the ambiance of the Renaissance paintings.

“Seal of the Prophets” referring to Prophet Muhammad (S) in another artwork of his collection.

“King of Kindness” is a highlight of his paintings unveiled on the 19th of Ramadan in 2020, which marks the anniversary of the night in 661 CE upon which Imam Ali (AS) was stabbed in the head with a poisoned sword.

The painting depicts Imam Ali (AS) in an alley in Kufa, Iraq at night, carrying a bag of food for the poor. The painting refers to a story about the Imam who disguised himself as a stranger to help the poor by distributing food for them at night.

Photo: This combination photo shows artist Hassan Ruholamin drawing “Jabal an-Nur” about the Prophet Muhammad (S) at Nasirolmolk Mosque in Shiraz on July 7, 2021 and the painting after completion.

