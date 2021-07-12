Earthen jug discovered while digging sewage well

TEHRAN – A fragmented clay jug was accidentally discovered in a central Iranian village while workers were digging sewage well.

“A fragmented clay jug was accidentally discovered in the village of Hajiabad, which is situated in Semirom county of Isfahan province, while workers were digging a sewage well,” Semirom’s tourism chief Saeid Soleymanian announced on Monday.

“Personnel in charge of protecting cultural heritage were immediately dispatched to the location after receiving the report of the discovery of this earthenware,” the official said, CHTN reported.

The official added the object will undergo a scientific investigation to determine its date of production.

“With the help of authorized archeological experts, the jug was transferred to the archaeological department of Isfahan province’s tourism and cultural heritage directorate to initiate an investigation.”

“With the cooperation of the local owner, the necessary measures were adopted to continue drilling the well under the supervision of experts from Semirom’s cultural heritage directorate,” he said.

Isfahan province is situated on a main north-south highway from Tehran to Shiraz and the Persian Gulf. It is linked by road east and southeast to Yazd, Kerman, and Zahedan.

Its capital city, Isfahan, was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards.

Isfahan has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

AFM