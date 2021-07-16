12 historical sites demarcated in Fars

TEHRAN - New boundaries have been defined for 12 historical sites and structures across the southern province of Fars.

Fasa Jameh Mosque, Shishegari Ancient Hill, Ali Khan Public Bathhouse, and Dadras Building are those demarcated recently, CHTN reported on Friday.

The demarcation projects aimed to prevent further destruction and damage and to curb illegal constructions within the boundaries of the historical sites.

The ancient region of Fars, also spelled Pars or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

The capital city of Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital which was the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

ABU/AFM



