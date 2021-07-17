Iran, Turkey have good relations, says Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN — The Iranian ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Farazmand, has met with Baghdad Amrayev, the secretary-general of the Turkish Council, ISNA reported on Friday.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the council in Istanbul, the Iranian ambassador expressed Iran’s views on the future of relations with the Turkish Council and the type of cooperation with it.

Expressing satisfaction with the acquaintance with the secretary-general of the Turkish Council, Farazmand stated that Iran has special and good relations with all members of the Turkish Council.

Referring to Iran's relationship with the Turkish world for several thousand years, he described the type and dimensions of relations with member countries and provided the relevant information to the secretary-general of the Turkish Council.

Iran's possible cooperation and membership as an observer member of the council were also discussed.

