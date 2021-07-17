Agriculture Ministry launches project to construct affordable housing units for employees

TEHRAN – Iranian Agriculture Ministry, in collaboration with the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, has launched a program for constructing 5,903 housing units for its employees under the framework of the National Housing Action Plan.

The construction of the mentioned units was started in a ceremony attended by the Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami and the Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi on Saturday, the portal of the Transport Ministry announced.

As reported, 1,647 of the mentioned units will be constructed in Sistan-Baluchestan Province, 1,972 units in Khorasan Razavi, 1,020 units in North Khorasan, and finally 1,264 units in Hormozgan province.

Based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two ministries, a total of 100,000 affordable housing units are going to be constructed for the employees of the Agriculture Ministry under the framework of the National Housing Plan.

According to the MOU, the Agriculture Ministry will be responsible for the construction, supervision, and control of projects, while the Transport and Urban Development Ministry would be in charge of the transfer of land and processing the legal documents for the applicants.

