Feyenoord complete signing of Alireza Jahanbakhsh

TEHRAN - Feyenoord Rotterdam completed signing of Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh on Saturday.

The 27-year-old joined the Eredivisie top-flight team from English Premiere league team Brighton & Hove Albion on a three-year contract with an option for another season.

“I can't wait to get back on the field. During my time at AZ, Arne Slot was one of the people who helped me to become a better player. So, when he asked if I wanted to come to Feyenoord, I told him I would do everything I could to make the transfer happen. I had no doubts,” Jahanbakhsh said.

He was transferred to the Netherlands in 2013 from Iranian team Damash and played 140 league games and scored 51 goals in the Eredivisie yeams.

Jahanbakhsh represented Iran national football team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

He will join the group next week and wear No. 9 jersey.

