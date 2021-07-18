Tehran Municipality opens Iranian handicrafts center

TEHRAN – A center to showcase and promote Iranian handicrafts and works of traditional arts was opened by the Tehran Municipality on Saturday evening.

The center named “Castle of Art Garden” is located in the Abbasabad neighborhood and is also scheduled to offer courses on Iranian handicrafts and traditional arts.

Tehran Mayor Piruz Hanachi, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and officials from the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts attended the opening.

MMS/YAW

