Al-Kadhimi says will travel to Iran after Raisi assumes office

TEHRAN — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadimi has said he will go to Iran shortly after President-elect Ebrahim Raisi officially takes office.

Talking to Arabiya on Sunday night, Al-Kadhimi also said he hopes that his country will not become a scene of conflict between the United States and Iran.

The prime minister added he will not let Iraq become a threat to its neighbors.

Kadhimi also said, “Negotiations between the United States and Iran will affect the region.”

Kadhimi pointed out that because Iraq needs stability and peace, he will talk to Iran.

The Iraqi prime minister also described the relationship between Baghdad and Riyadh very well and emphasized that he will not allow Iraq to become a threat to its neighbors.

He also said that border protection is one of his country’s priorities.

The top Iraqi official added that the purpose of his visit to the United States is to strengthen relations between Washington and Baghdad.

He also said there is no need for foreign combat troops on the Iraqi soil.

The Iraqi prime minister accused illegal groups of attacking diplomatic headquarters in his country, saying that these groups hope to turn Iraq into a battlefield, but the government has taken serious measures to support diplomatic compounds and will defend its sovereignty.

The White House announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will receive the Iraqi prime minister on July 26.

“We have a long and historic neighborly relationship with Iran, and focusing on the commonalities and interests of the two countries is certainly in the interest of both Iran and Iraq,” Al-Kadhimi said in a televised interview on June 24.

Al Kadhimi noted that the Iraqi government's policy is to establish good relations with everyone, and “our relations with Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi are very good.”

“Raisi traveled to Iraq some time ago and we had a very good meeting and discussed our approaches to the future of Iran-Iraq relations,” he added.

The Iraqi prime minister stressed that he wants to maintain and expand these good relations with Raisi.

After the June 18 presidential election in Iran, the Iraqi prime minister telephoned Raisi to congratulate him for winning the presidential polls in Iran.

At the phone call, the two sides assessed the relationship between Iraq and Iraq and discussed ways to develop it.

SA/PA