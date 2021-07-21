Rouhani congratulates Muslim leaders on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent congratulatory messages to leaders of Islamic countries, felicitating them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In separate messages to the leaders of Islamic countries, the president congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha, calling it the season of slaughtering worldly belongings, giving up desires in the way of the true beloved, and manifesting pure faith and obedience to the Creator, according to a statement by the Iranian presidency.

In his congratulatory message, President Rouhani has expressed hope that thanks to the blessing of this feast, all Muslims around the world will be released from the desires and sacrifice their lives and property for the sake of God and help Muslim brothers and fellow human beings, travel to divine perfection and attain the vast mercy of the Almighty.

In his message, Rouhani has also asked the Almighty health and success for the leaders and happiness and pride for the people of Islamic countries.