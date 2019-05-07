Rouhani felicitates Holy Ramadan to leaders of Muslim states

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday sent separate messages to leaders of the Islamic countries to felicitate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I hope that in this month which is filled with love and mercy, with our joint efforts and under the guidance of the Holy Quran, we will witness the establishment of peace and serenity all over the world as well as the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation among Islamic countries,” Rouhani said, Mehr reported.

Emphasizing the importance of promoting Islamic values such as brotherhood and friendship, the president called for maintaining effective dialogue with other Islamic countries.

At the end of his message, Rouhani wished for health and prosperity of all the Muslim leaders and nations of the world.

Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani also felicitated the beginning of Ramadan in separate messages to parliament speakers of Islamic states.

In his message, Larijani noted that the holy month provides a perfect opportunity for the Muslim world to promote unity.

The Iranian parliament welcomes strengthening of ties with all Islamic countries’ parliaments, he said, hoping that the holy month would open a new chapter in “brotherly ties” among Islamic countries.

Larijani also wished for health and prosperity of all the leaders, parliament members and nations of the Muslim world.

MH/PA