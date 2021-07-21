Qalibaf congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN – Iranian Majlis Speaker Mohammad Qalibaf has issued a message congratulating the speakers of parliaments of Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

As Eid al-Adha rolled around on Wednesday, several Iranian officials issued congratulatory messages on the occasion. Qalibaf was one of these officials whose message underlined unity among Muslim countries.

“All of us believe that coherence and unity among Islamic countries, intimacy and oneness are the epitomai of prosperity and progress and enhancement of the Islamic world. Parliaments of Muslim countries play a pivotal role in achieving coherence and unity among the great Islamic Ummah,” Qalibaf said in his message.

He also expressed the Iranian Parliament’s readiness to promote consultations and cooperation with all Muslim countries.

