Iran president congratulates Muslim leaders on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN – In separate messages to the leaders of Muslim countries, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi congratulated them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Congratulating the arrival of Eid al-Adha, he expressed hope that with the blessing of this auspicious festival, the hearts of believers would become closer to each other.

“Eid al-Adha is the sincerest manifestation of worship, a symbol of sacrifice and submission in the presence of God, and the day of Prophet Abraham's (PBUH) pride in the divine test, acceptance of obedience and being chosen as the leader and role model for believers,” Ayatollah Raisi wrote.

The Iranian president has expressed hope that “with the blessing of this auspicious festival, the hearts of believers will become closer to each other under the shadow of the teachings of Islam and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and all Muslims around the world step in the path of unity and take steps for solidarity so that we can witness the increasing honor and pride of the Islamic community in all international stages.”

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian Parliament, also sent a similar message to his Muslim counterparts to congratulate the blessed occasion.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations and blessings, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha,” Qalibaf said in the message.

He considered that the blessed Eid al-Adha is an ideal model for sacrifice and liberation from the temptations of worldly life, and the orientation towards worshiping and absolute obedience to the Almighty, as it embodies unity and cohesion among Muslims of all races, religions and nationalities.

The speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly also expressed his conviction that dialogue and understanding between the representatives of Muslim peoples would solve all the current problems in the Islamic world. He stressed the Iranian parliament's readiness to strengthen the bonds of friendship with its counterparts in Islamic countries.