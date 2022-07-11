Raisi: It’s necessary to guard India's fame for respect to all religions

TEHRAN — In a message issued on Sunday in response to the message of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated the importance of respecting all religions in India.

In his message issued on Saturday night, Modi congratulated Raisi on Eid al-Adha and wished peace, friendship and success to the nation and the government of Iran.

The Indian premier described the celebration of Eid al-Adha by 200 million Indian Muslims as a symbol of peace and friendship between different religions in India.

Raisi thanked Modi and congratulated the Indian government and people, especially its 200 million Muslims, on this auspicious occasion and wished peace and friendship between all Indian people in line with regional security, prosperity and development.

He expressed good wishes and emphasized the importance of preserving India's historical character as a land of respect for religions and ethnic groups.

