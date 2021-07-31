Trump won’t come back to office in 2024: professor

A professor of political science at Rutgers University in New Jersey rules out that Donald Trump would come back in 2024 as more information is coming out about him.

“I think Trump frightened a lot of people and now, as more information is coming out, he looks worse and worse,” Ross Baker tells the Tehran Times. “He will not come back to the White House in 2024.”

Many describe Trump's legacy for the U.S. as a real catastrophe.

While American society is considered conservative, it is facing social problems like racism, carrying of handguns and so on. Apparently, there is no serious will to change the course due to some political obstacles.

Noting that America, in general, is a middle-of-the-road country, Baker believes that “moderates like Biden are usually preferred. Trump was an exception.”

Asked if Trump was an exception, how could he succeed to gain considerable votes in the November 2020 election, Baker said, “He appealed to people who needed something or someone to believe in. There is an almost-religious attachment to him among about 1/3 of Americans but he has never been supported by a majority.”

“He received fewer votes than Hillary Clinton but he got them in the right places,” the American academic added.

However, nobody doubts that Trumps’ term has left an undeniable effect on U.S. political scene. A piece in the New York Times says that "the United States used to be a country of the dramatic invention and dynamic change. Today, our politics are sclerotic, and our dreams are small. What happened?"

But professor Baker preferred not to bet against the U.S. “We occasionally veer off in a crazy direction but we usually come back to the middle. The New York Times is still in shock from Trump.”

American media outlets insist that the division in American society is not a newfound phenomenon. They describe Trump as a symptom of a deep-rooted social split that may be represented in racism cases against people of color, especially Blacks and Asian-Americans.

However, Baker is of the opinion that “the roots of anti-Asian sentiments in the United States go back to the 19th century when Chinese and Japanese laborers were brought to the U.S. to build the transcontinental railroad.”

The American professor said “although they were looked on by white Americans, they established themselves in commerce and the professions only to have the country turn on them when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.”

“The racism at that time was directed only at the Japanese. Those on the West Coast were placed in internment camps,” he adds.

However, there was another outbreak of anti-Japanese feeling in the 1980s when Americans began buying Japanese cars for their high quality and turning away from U.S.-made cars which were inferior.

Asked about the correlation between the government's performance and the rise in racist acts, Baker denied any connection between the effectiveness of the government and racism. “I don’t see much of a connection.”