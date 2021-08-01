Museum of archaeology to come on stream in Meshkinshahr

TEHRAN – An archaeological museum will be inaugurated in the near future in the ancient city of Meshkinshahr, Ardebil province.

Some 20 billion rials ($476,000 at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been invested in the project so far, the provincial tourism Nader Fallahi said on Sunday.

Covering an area of 1,650 square meters, the museum is still under construction, the official added.

Numerous ancient relics, which have so far been excavated in the city and its outskirts, will go on show at the museum, the official added.

In December, the official announced that the provincial cultural heritage department plans to establish more museums in addition to those that are already operating across the province to meet the motto, "Ardebil the City of Museums", chosen for the current Iranian calendar year 1400.

Meshkinshahr embraces several historical sites including Qale Khohneh (“Old Castle”), the ancient site of Shahr-e Yeri, and Qahqaheh castle.

Being near the high Mount Sabalan, Meshkinshahr enjoys a moderate mountainous climate and the Sabalan summit can be seen in the south of the city with eye-catching scenery.

The antiquity of the city dates back to the early centuries of Islam but in the Safavid era, it was thriving even more. The city is well known for its rugs and its mineral springs.

Meshkinshahr suspension bridge with 345 meters long, 3 meters wide, and 80 meters high, which was inaugurated in 2015 and is said to be the largest of its kind in West Asia, is also one of the top tourist destinations of the city.

