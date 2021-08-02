TSE, CASE ink cooperation MOU

TEHRAN – Tehran Stock Exchange and Tajikistan’s Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop joint activities.

The MOU was signed by the managing directors of the two countries' stock exchanges in a conference on Iran-Tajikistan trade relations which was held virtually on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Based on the signed MOU, the stock exchanges of the two countries will exchange experiences and develop cooperation in line with the regulations of the two sides’ capital markets. This will facilitate investment opportunities and the participation of shareholders and traders of the two countries.

Organized by the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), the Iran-Tajikistan business conference was aimed at acquainting the businessmen and private sectors of the two countries with mutual capacities and opportunities for joint cooperation.

The event was attended by the ambassadors of Iran and Tajikistan, along with economic representatives and private sector activists of the two countries.

Hesameddin Hallaj, TCCIMA deputy head for international affairs, Seyedeh Fatemeh Moghimi, TCCIMA board member, Tajikistan Ambassador to Tehran Zohidi Nizomiddin Shamsiddinzoda, Mohammad Taghi Saberi, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Tajikistan, and Jamshid Juma Khanzadeh, chairman of the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry, were also among the attendees of the conference.

TSE had previously inked cooperation MOUs with the stock exchanges of other Asian countries including Seoul Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

