Hazfi Cup: semifinals referees appointed

TEHRAN – The referees of semifinal round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup were announced.

Esteghlal will play Gol Gohar in semifinals while Foolad host Malavan on Aug.4.

Vahid Kazemi will officiate Esteghlal v Gol Gohar match in Tehran and Kupal Nazemi referee Foolad v Malavan match in Ahvaz.

The final match of Iran’s Hazfi Cup will be held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

The final match is slated for Aug. 8.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.

Tractor are Hazfi Cup defending champions.