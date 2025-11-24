IAF cinematheque to screen “National Theater Live: All About Eve”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) is scheduled to screen a recorded stage performance of the Royal National Theater's “All About Eve” on Wednesday.

Directed by Belgian theater director Ivo van Hove, the production is an adaptation of American author Mary Orr’s 1946 short story " The Wisdom of Eve."

Following the screening, there will be a review session featuring Iranian theater critics Mahmoud Reza Habibi.

“All About Eve” opens at the Sarah Siddons Award ceremony honoring rising star Eve Harrington, with acerbic theater critic Addison DeWitt providing narration. He hints that Eve’s story is more complex than it appears. The narrative then shifts to Karen Richards, wife of playwright Lloyd Richards, recounting how Eve was introduced to aging Broadway legend Margo Channing. Eve claims she followed Margo’s tour from San Francisco, sharing her impoverished childhood and wartime loss of her husband. Margo, moved by Eve’s story, takes her in as her assistant and secretary. Eve quickly manipulates her way into Margo’s life, even as she secretly schemes to replace her.

Eve’s ambitions grow as she arranges a late-night call from Margo to Bill, Margo’s younger lover and film director, making it seem Margo forgot his birthday. Margo becomes suspicious and tries to dismiss Eve, but Eve persuades producer Max Fabian to make her Margo’s understudy. Margo’s irritation deepens, and Karen, sympathizing with Eve, conspires for her to perform in Margo’s place, inviting critics—including Addison. Eve’s performance is a hit, but her true intentions surface when she attempts to seduce Bill, who rebuffs her.

Addison interviews Eve, who criticizes Margo and convinces Lloyd to consider her for a leading role. Meanwhile, Margo and Bill announce their engagement. Eve, overhearing, pressures Karen to recommend her for the lead or face exposure in the press. Margo surprisingly withdraws from the role, citing her age and impending marriage. Eve is cast as the lead despite Bill’s objections. She reveals to Addison her plan to marry Lloyd and star in his plays.

Addison, revealing he knows Eve’s true background—her real name is Gertrude Slescynski, and her story is fabricated—blackmails her, forbidding her from marrying Lloyd. He warns she now “belongs” to him. The story fast-forwards to Eve’s rise as a Broadway star headed to Hollywood, accepting the Sarah Siddons Award with tepid gratitude. She skips the after-party and returns home, where she encounters Phoebe, a teenage fan who claims she slipped into Eve’s apartment. Eve, initially annoyed, is softened by Phoebe’s adoration. Just as Phoebe offers to stay over, Addison arrives, having brought Eve’s award back from a taxi. Phoebe, pretending to be Eve’s fan, lies about the award’s delivery and reveals her own desire for stardom. Eve, alone, puts on her gown and poses with the award, hinting that her climb to fame is far from over.

