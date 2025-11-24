Iranian theater director Hadi Marzban passes away at 81

TEHRAN – Renowned Iranian theater director Hadi Marzban passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Tehran.

Marzban, who was hospitalized in the ICU in recent weeks due to a pancreatic disorder, died at the age of 81, IRNA reported.

According to Marzban’s wife, Farzaneh Kaboli, also a theater artist, his funeral procession will be held from Vahdat Hall on Tuesday morning and his body will be taken to Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery to be buried in the Artists’ Section.

The Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyed Abbas Salehi, in a message, offered condolences on the passing of the veteran artist, saying: “The passing of Master Hadi Marzban, a distinguished and highly respected figure in Iranian theater, has brought deep sorrow to lovers of the performing arts”.

“His many years of thoughtful directing and the role he played in educating and nurturing a new generation of artists have shaped an important part of the professional memory of this country’s theater,” he added.

“With his precise vision, profound understanding of texts, and commitment to the dignity of performance, Master Marzban was a model of true professional artistry, an approach that was always evident in his teaching, in guiding young groups, and in upholding professional ethics,” Salehi noted.

Marzban was preparing to stage the play “Parizad” at Sangelaj Theater in Tehran in December, which remained unfinished. He was given a first degree in art (equivalent to a doctorate) by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

Hadi Marzban was born in 1944 in Sabzevar, Khorasan Razavi Province. He graduated in acting and directing from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts, University of Tehran. He continued his education in the UK where he received a master’s degree in theatre design and direction from Brunel University.

He began stage acting in 1966 and made his cinematic debut in 1987 with the film “Forester”. Marzban staged ten works of the famous Iranian playwright Akbar Radi during four decades. He also performed plays by other well-known Iranian playwrights, including Mohammed Rahmanian, Amir Dejakam, and Bahram Baizaei.

Marzban’s artistic career included directing plays such as “The Prince and the Pauper,” “The Magnificent Smile of Mr. Gill,” “The Staircase,” “Memories of the Supporting Actor,” “Our Night Garden,” “Night on the Wet Pavement,” “Slowly with the Red Rose,” “A Turn of Madness,” “Hamlet with Seasonal Salad,” “Simorgh,” “The Tambour Player,” and many more.

SS/