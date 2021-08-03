Iran’s Saipa learn rivals at Asian Women’s Club Volleyball

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Saipa knew their rivals at the 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian team have been drawn in Pool B along with Supreme Chonburi (THA-1), which picked up silver medal at the previous edition in Tianjin, China, Altay (KAZ-1) and Rebisco (PHI-1).

Nakhon Ratchasima QminC VC (THA-2), Zhetyssu (KAZ-2) and PVL (PHI-2) are in Pool A with As Tianjin Bohaibank have been confirmed not to return to defend their tile this time,

The 2021 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship will be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand from Oct. 1 to 7, 2021, with 7 teams vying for top honors.