TEHRAN – Hassan Yazdani from Iran claimed a silver medal at the Wrestling Men's Freestyle 86kg at the 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday.

He lost to David Taylor from the U.S. 4-3 in Tokyo.

Yazdani could have won his back-to-back Olympics gold but the American wrestler got a two-point takedown to give him a 4-3 lead less than 20 seconds.

Bronze medals went to Russian Artur Naifonov and Myles Amine from San Marino.