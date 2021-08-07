Old trees, waterfalls in Mazandaran made national heritage 

TEHRAN – A selection of eight natural properties across the northern province of Mazandaran has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list of Iran.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Saturday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, CHTN reported.

Old plane, maple, and oak trees as well as Shey Alim, Mij, and Hali Dareh waterfalls were among the properties added to the list.

Stretched along the Caspian Sea and Alborz mountain range, Mazandaran is a popular destination for domestic holidaymakers, while it is home to more than 3500 villages and rural areas.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

