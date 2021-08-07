Iran’s lack of preparation for World Cup qualifiers

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will begin the third round of the 2022 World Cup qualification with no warm-up matches, while their opponents in Group A will prepare well for the competition.

The UAE, headed by Bert van Marwijk, have started their preparatory camp in Serbia as they ramp up preparations for the third and final round of qualifiers from Aug. 6 to 13.

Iraq, coached by Dutchman Dick Advocaat, will also hold a training camp in Serbia. The Iraqis will play Oman and Croatia in their camp.

Ivan Hasek will have the Lebanese players at his disposal for an entire month before the start of the final round of the qualification after their FA decided to postpone the start of the domestic league to give the coach time to prepare the national team.

Lebanon will also have two preparatory camps in Turkey and UAE before their first match against the UAE in Dubai on September 2.

Dragan Skocic's side have won every game since the return of international football including a win in Bosnia and Herzegovina but they have a tough task in the final round since just two teams out of six teams will qualify for the 2022 World Cup directly for the finals.

Iran national football team will start training camp in Tehran from Aug. 25. The ‘Persian Leopards’ will not be playing a friendly match prior to the competition and it could make it hard for Iran who look to participate at the World Cup for the third times in a row.