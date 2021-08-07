Diplomat warns UN Security Council on Israeli deception

TEHRAN — The United Nations Security Council must confront Israel's adventurism in the West Asia region and reject its deceptions and fabrications, Iran’s ambassador to the UN has said.

“Today, Israel and its supporters presented fake information on recent incidents in regional waters to convince UNSC to censure Iran and failed,” Majid Takht Ravanchi tweeted on Friday.

“We strongly reject these allegations. The UN Security Council must confront Israel's adventurism in the region and reject its deceptions and fabrications” he added.

The suspicious drone attack on the Israeli ship on July 29 has led to wild speculations ranging from an Israeli “retaliatory” strike inside Iran to derailment of the already faltering nuclear talks between Iran and the West in Vienna.

Israel seems eager to intensify these speculations by taking advantage of the attack and singling out Iran as a threat to international security. This is while Iran strongly repudiated the allegations Israel leveled against it.

