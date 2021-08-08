Special Gift of Hamrahe Aval for Reporters & Journalists on Occasion of National Journalists’ Day

At the threshold of “National Journalists’ Day” and also on the occasion of 27th anniversary of supply of the first SIM Card by Iran’s Leading Mobile Operator, Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI), like previous years, has prepared a special package for dear reporters and journalists across the nationwide in order to appreciate and honor their unflinching efforts.

· Accordingly, in cooperation and collaboration made with the CEO of Hamrahe Aval, a special yearlong Internet package with total 200 gigabytes has been considered for all dear reporters and journalists across the country whose names have been received and registered by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance for Press and Information Affairs as main responsible body for following up activities related to reporters and journalists.

· It should be noted that the special gift of Hamrahe Aval as dedicated for reporters and journalists will be activated on August 8 concurrent with the National Journalists’ Day.