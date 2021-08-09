Iraq football team start training camp in Spain

TEHRAN – Iran national football team began their training camp on Monday in Malaga, Spain.

The Iraqis, headed by Dutch Dick Advocaat, are preparing for the 2022 World Cup qualification Round 3.

Iraq are drawn with Iran, South Korea, Syria, Lebanon and the UAE in Group A. They will start the campaign with a match against South Korea on Sept. 1.

“Iraq will hold a 10-day training camp in Malaga and play friendly matches with Spanish teams in their camp,” head of the normalization committee of the Iraq Football Association, Iyad Bunyan, said.

The team will also travel to Izmir, Turkey to continue their training camp, he added.