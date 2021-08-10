TEDPIX climbs 20,500 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 20,595 points to 1.453 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 9.478 billion securities worth 77,084 trillion rials (about $1.835 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 17,219 points, and the second market’s index rose 34,849 points.

TEDPIX rose 90,000 points, or 8.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.406 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Group, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

As forecast by a capital market analyst, TEDPIX is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar month (ends on August 22).

Mehdi Bayat-Manesh has said that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the current month.

