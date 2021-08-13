CinéDOC-Tbilisi festival to review “Sunless Shadows”, “Sonita”

TEHRAN – The 9th CinéDOC-Tbilisi Documentary Film Festival in Georgia will review Iranian films “Sunless Shadows” and “Sonita”.

Directed by Mehrdad Oskui, “Sunless Shadows” has been acclaimed at several international events. It was selected as best documentary in the Spiritual Film Section of the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival in January.

In an Iranian juvenile detention center, a group of adolescent girls are serving time for having murdered their father, husband or another male family member. Oskui managed to build up a remarkable relationship with these inmates, whose frank conversations and playful interactions he observes, and who gradually open up about the consequences of, and sometimes the reasons for, their terrible acts.

“Sunless Shadows” won the award for best documentary in the international competition of the 8th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi in 2020.

“Sonita” directed by Rokhsareh Qaemmaqami is about an Afghan refugee living in Iran who fights to keep her dream of becoming a rap star alive, while her family attempts to sell her as a bride.

The CinéDOC-Tbilisi festival will open on Sunday and will run until September 15.

Alex Szalat, Heleen Gerritsen and Madeline Robert are the members of the jury of the festival, which is organized by the Noosfera Foundation, which is committed to creative documentary films and film education, organizing screenings, training initiatives.

Photo: “Sunless Shadows” by Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Oskui.

MMS/YAW