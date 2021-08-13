Iran expresses condolences to Algeria over wildfires

TEHRAN— In a statement on Thursday, Khatibzadeh offered condolences to the Algerian government and nation, especially the families of the victims of the tragic incident, and wished recovery for those injured.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed regret over massive wildfires in Algerian forests, which have claimed dozens of military and civilian lives and injured several Algerian citizens.

Blazes continue to rage across northern Algeria as the country observes a national day of mourning after dozens of people were killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean nation.

As fires sprang up on August 12 in the northern region of Kabylie and elsewhere, Algerian authorities sent in the army to help battle blazes and evacuate people. Multiple fires were burning through forests and devouring olive trees and livestock that provide the livelihoods of families in the area.

SA/PA