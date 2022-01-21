Iran condemns Lahore deadly blast

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned a terrorist attack that killed and wounded a number of Pakistani citizens in the city of Lahore. Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with those affected by the incident, the families of the victims and the brotherly and friendly government of Pakistan.

The spokesman said such acts of terror once again highlight the need to fight terrorist groups in order to establish peace and stability in the region.