Iran condemns attacks on Pakistani troops

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days, expressing sympathy with the people and government of Pakistan.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesman also rejected all forms of terrorism while underlining the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and sponsors of terrorist acts.

At least 20 Pakistani security personnel and private guards were killed in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, according to the Pakistan military’s media wing.

In the first attack, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were killed during a clash with a “large number of terrorists” while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara. The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar.

The second attack took place near the Razmak area of North Waziristan where six Pakistan Army personnel were killed in a bomb attack.

An umbrella organization of Baloch militant groups claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post, according to a Reuters report.

SM/PA