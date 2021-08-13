Araqchi to Britain’s Raab: Your friends in Washington froze prisoner swap deal

TEHRAN – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi, who led Iran’s team in the Vienna nuclear talks within the JCPOA Joint Commission, said on Friday that British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab knows very well that it was the U.S., a close ally of London, that suspended the deal for the release of 10 prisoners, including Anoosheh Ashoori.

“You know better than anybody else that deal for release of 10 prisoners-incl Anoosheh Ashoori-was concluded weeks ago but your friends in DC froze it,” Araqchi tweeted.

Araqchi said, “Ashoori and 9 more are taken hostage by US for political goals. Hope you'll explain this to your own people.”

The tweet by deputy foreign minister came immediately after Raab said he calls on Iran to free Anoosheh and all “our dual nationals detained”.

The talks for a possible revival of the nuclear deal were resumed in April between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA. Until June 20, six rounds of talks were held. The U.S. was participating in the talks indirectly. Prisoner exchange were discussed during the talks.

The talks for revitalizing the nuclear pact are expected to start when the new government in Iran starts its work. Most probably, prisoner exchange would be raised during the talks.