Gharibabadi meets new UN official in Tehran

TEHRAN — Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency and other international organizations in Vienna tweeted that he had met with Stephen Priesner, representative of the United Nations Office in Tehran.

“I had a constructive and insightful meeting with @stefan_priesner, the new UN Resident Coordinater @UN_Iran, before leaving to Tehran. 19 UN entities have their offices in Iran,” he tweeted.

